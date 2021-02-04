The Bahamas sees a positive future for shipping post COVID-19

As the world draws its breath after the unprecedented challenges of 2020, The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) outlines its goals for the coming year, with a focus on how shipping ensures a positive future as it moves on from COVID-19.
Outlining his message to the industry, Captain Dwain Hutchinson, Managing Director and CEO of The BMA, said that the authority’s determination to keep quality at the heart of its business continues to be essential to The BMA’s future. However, no-one should underestimate the impacts of the pandemic on all business, some aspects being catastrophic, but some have proved beneficial.
“Health and safety remained at the forefront of the Authority’s decision-making process as we navigated the physical and mental challenges of the pandemic and its affects on our staff and customers alike. The importance and the resilience of shipping has been showcased to the world as we contributed to the global response to the pandemic. I have been encouraged by how well the industry, including the BMA team, have adapted their processes and we at The BMA are looking forward to taking the newly acquired skills and revised processes to continue providing the highest possible levels of service. Of necessity, we have implemented solutions to address unheard-of challenges, the outcome being unexpected benefits in terms of efficiencies for the team and clients alike.” Read more >>