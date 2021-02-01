Police officers will take COVID-19 vaccine

Dozens of Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) officers attend the force’s annual church service at police headquarters on Sunday, January 3, 2021. (BIS PHOTO/ERIC ROSE)
Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police Staff Association (PSA) Executive Chairman Sergeant Sonny Miller said there is consensus among police officers, who will trust the advice of health officials, and take the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available in The Bahamas.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Miller said he expects to meet with Police Commissioner Paul Rolle sometime next week on the matter.
He also advised that health officials have provided the armed forces with regular updates on the matter, which has benefitted the association.