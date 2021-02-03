MOE presented electronic devices by corporate GB, civic organization

TABLETS DONETED TO MOE – Ministry of Education (MOE) Acting Assistant Director of Education Yvonne Ward, with responsibility for Grand Bahama Office recently accepted a number of electronic devices on to be distributed to students in need, throughout the Grand Bahama District. The donors included the Grand Master Lodge of The Bahamas and Turks Island; KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken, Freeport); Pizza Hut (Freeport) and Coca-Cola. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Ministry of Education (MOE) Acting Assistant Director of Education Yvonne Ward, with responsibility for Grand Bahama Office recently, accepted a number of electronic devices on to be distributed to students in need, throughout the Grand Bahama District.
As learning techniques have changed drastically due to COVID-19, Ward told the donors that their contributions will go a long way in assisting the MOE with its delivery of continued education.
“The Ministry of Education is pleased to be the recipient of much-needed technological devices to assist our students and our teachers, in our schools. Our donors present this morning, are representatives of the Grand Master Lodge of The Bahamas and Turks Island; KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken, Freeport); Pizza Hut (Freeport) and Coca-Cola.
“As you may be aware, the educational system in The Bahamas was well on the way with the incorporation of technology in our classrooms before Hurricane Dorian. Also, the MOE’s technical advances have proudly resulted in instruction for students in our southern islands, in subjects where they had teacher shortages, to connect with teachers in a classroom at another school and on another island, including Grand Bahama.
“However, we were coerced into a stronger, faster and more expanded national virtual platform as a result of the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then that many of our technical inequalities and inadequacies in education were brought to light,” Ward said.
She added that all of the Ministry of Education schools have been affected, both public and private schools.