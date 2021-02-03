Junior Swimmers make a Splash in Nassau; Qualifying for CARIFTA

Deandrea Hamilton
Magneti Media TV
#TurksandCaicos, February 2, 2021 – Not even a pandemic could stop the training schedule of TCI Aquatics Swim Club; Coach Lennin Hamilton was only waiting for the all clear. Not only did ‘Coach’ resume swimming lessons for children and adults but he marshalled a vigorous routine, preparing his lead competitive swimmers for qualifying meets.
Last Thursday the squad left for Nassau, Bahamas.
So far the young boys, ages 11 to 13 are demonstrating that practice pays off; two of the boys have already earned qualifying times for the Carifta Games.