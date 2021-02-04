Johnson concerned about corruption at Dept. of Immigration

Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration Elsworth Johnson addresses reporters outside the Churchill Building yesterday. AHVIA J. CAMPBELL
Rachel Scott
The Nassau Guardian
Minister of Immigration Elsworth Johnson said the recent hiring of Stuart Curtis as assistant director of immigration was not meant to offend anyone but is necessary to clean up the operations of the Department of Immigration.
He was responding to Bahamas Customs, Immigration and Allied Workers Union (BCIAW) President Sloane Smith, who called for more internal recruitment for top positions in the department, highlighting the recent appointment of Curtis, who leads the anti-corruption, complaints, and intelligence unit, as a misstep.
Smith said the union filed a trade dispute over the matter last week.
But Johnson said yesterday that there are too many inconsistencies occurring at the Department of Immigration. Read more >>