Grand Lucayan Lighthouse Pointe doors remain closed

DOORS CLOSED – The doors of Grand Lucayan’ Lighthouse Pointe remains closed, despite an announcement by Michael Scott, chairman of Lucayan Renewal Holdings, back in December 2020, of the February 1 reopening date. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
Grand Lucayan Lighthouse Pointe’s doors remain closed, although a press statement from Michael Scott, chairman of Lucayan Renewal Holdings, back in December 2020, announced the resort will reopen February 1, 2021.
A team from this daily visited the hotel site Monday (February 1) and was met with orange traffic cones blocking entry to the property.
The Freeport News made several attempts to reach Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar and Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator Kwasi Thompson for an update on the resort’s reopening. However, up to press time there was no response.
Scott, meanwhile, in his December statement, expressed excitement over the reopening.
“On behalf of myself and the board of directors, we are truly thrilled to welcome you once again to our world-class resort,” said Scott.
“The added safety, security protocols and features will assure you a safe and happy experience, giving you the peace and serenity, our resort offers, as well as lure you into indulging in our many amenities and experiences; whether it be lounging on the beach, spearfishing, golf, deep sea fishing or just simply exploring the beautiful island of Grand Bahama.”
According to the statement, Lighthouse Pointe, the Grand Lucayan resort’s all-inclusive offering, will open with rates of $220.00 per person, per night and open only 196 of the property’s more than 500 rooms.
The statement added that four dining facilities will also reopen, including Portobello’s, Pizzeria Capri, Aroma Café and Waves Bar & Grill, as well as the resort’s spa and fitness center. Read more >>