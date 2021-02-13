Pages
Saturday, February 13, 2021
FNM Shop
"FNM Shop" ©️A. Derek Catalano
Neighborhood petty shop in Inagua. The torch is the symbol for the Bahamian political party the Free National Movement (FNM). We love politics in The Bahamas and the political tribalism is strong. 😊
Anthony Derek Catalano
3:11 PM
