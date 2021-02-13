Saturday, February 13, 2021

FNM Shop

 
FNM Shop

"FNM Shop" ©️A. Derek Catalano

Neighborhood petty shop in Inagua. The torch is the symbol for the Bahamian political party the Free National Movement (FNM). We love politics in The Bahamas and the political tribalism is strong. 😊
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,