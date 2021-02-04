Everything You Need to Know About COVID-19 Testing at All-Inclusive Resorts

Patrick Clarke
Travel Pulse
International travel comes with new obstacles in the time of COVID-19 and in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) latest requirement that all U.S.-bound air travelers test negative for coronavirus within 72 hours of departure.
However, many popular destinations and leading all-inclusive hotel and resort brands have been quick to meet these new challenges with on-site COVID-19 testing programs—many of which are free—and extended stay protection plans that make navigating the CDC's new requirement fast and easy while also providing additional peace of mind.