“Cut the nonsense and pay us”: Nurses protest in Rawson Square

Scores of nurses protest in Rawson Square on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 over claims that the government has not paid money owed to them for working during the COVID-19 pandemic. (FILE PHOTO)
Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
Williams: “We voted them in and we could vote them out”.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several nurses demonstrated outside of the House of Assembly yesterday in an effort to urge the government to pay money owed to them and protest against what they claimed is a continued lack of respect and unfair treatment.
The nurses chanted “we deserve better; we deserve respect” as they marched around the Lower Chamber in Parliament Square holding up placards that read: “Nurses don’t work for free”, “Give us our money”, “Nurses lives matters”, “Where’s your compassion?”, and “Protect us! We have families to go home to”.
Several parliamentarians opted to cross the nurses' picket line to greet the healthcare workers and listen to their concerns.