Saturday, February 6, 2021
Clifton Pier Tree Carvings
"Clifton Pier Tree Carvings" ©️A. Derek Catalno
Carvings by Antonius Roberts from dead casuarina trees at Clifton Pier, Nassau, Bahamas. Antonius created this area and named it Sacred Space to honor trees and forests.
Anthony Derek Catalano
1:41 PM
