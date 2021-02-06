Saturday, February 6, 2021

Clifton Pier Tree Carvings

 
Clifton Pier Tree Carvings

"Clifton Pier Tree Carvings" ©️A. Derek Catalno

Carvings by Antonius Roberts from dead casuarina trees at Clifton Pier, Nassau, Bahamas. Antonius created this area and named it Sacred Space to honor trees and forests.
