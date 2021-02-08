Pages
Monday, February 8, 2021
Choppy Day Out East - New Providence, Bahamas
It was a very breezy day so I went out to shoot photos and footage. Some shots are unsteady due to the high winds. Handheld, no tripod. Shot with my
Galaxy S9+
and edited with
VideoPad
.
Posted by
Anthony Derek Catalano
at
11:02 AM
