Campbell: No more corporal punishment in children’s homes

(PHOTO: PANITANPHOTO VIA SHUTTERSTOCK)
Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
Behavior modification program to be introduced instead.
Child protection council recommends external accredited training as requirement for child caretakers.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government will immediately cease all forms of corporal punishment at children’s homes across the country, advised Minister of Social Services Frankie Campbell yesterday.
Campbell, who spoke to reporters outside Cabinet, indicated that the government will implement several recommendations from the National Child Protection Council following an investigation into allegations of child abuse at the Children’s Emergency Hostel. Read more >>