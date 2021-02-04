Bahamas announces AstraZeneca coming in time for Valentines perhaps

Deandrea Hamilton
Magnetic Media TV
#TheBahamas, February 3, 2021 – Right around Valentine’s is when The Bahamas should begin receiving its first allotment of the Covid-19 vaccine; but the latest data on the brand poised for delivery to The Bahamas – Oxford/AstraZeneca – is recommended for only people under 65-years of age.
A statement from the Ministry of Health in The Bahamas explained: “COVAX, a coalition led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Gavi (Vaccine Alliance), informed Bahamian health authorities that The Bahamas could receive 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, starting the second half of February through the second quarter of 2021.”
The dispatch is enough for 40,000 residents of The Bahamas and the plan is to get frontline health care workers that shot in the arm first. Experts say the jab will arm them against the potential ravages of Covid19 which has killed 176 people across the archipelago.