"Spirograph Atom" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
This poem conveys the idea that science is woven into every part of our lives and should be embraced rather than ignored.
Science is Everywhere
From atoms small to planets grand,
Through sky and sea and shifting sand,
In every breath, in every spark,
Science whispers, leaves its mark.
It lights the sun, it forms the rain,
It beats within your very veins.
The air you breathe, the food you taste,
All crafted through its boundless grace.
The wheel that rolls, the plane that soars,
The towering bridge, the open doors.
Each cure that heals, each tool we wield,
By science forged, by knowledge sealed.
Do not reject, do not deny,
The truth that hums in earth and sky.
It isn’t faith, it isn’t guess,
It tests, it proves, it manifests.
The screen that glows, the stars at night,
The satellites that guide our flight.
The metal carved, the circuits wired,
Each dream fulfilled, each mind inspired.
From fire’s spark to fusion’s blaze,
From Newton’s laws to cosmic haze,
From microbes small to galaxies wide,
Science stands, our steadfast guide.
We sculpt the future, brick by brick,
With data strong and logic thick.
Each heart repaired, each mind set free,
By science shaped, by inquiry.
It is not fear, it is not foe,
It is the path on which we grow.
To turn away, to shun its sight,
Is choosing dark instead of light.
So ask, explore, embrace the quest,
For knowledge builds, and truth is best.
The world we shape, the life we share,
Is born of science—everywhere.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT