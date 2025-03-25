PLP or FNM: Which party does a better job of governing The Bahamas?

PLP - FNM









There are two political parties who have governed The Bahamas before. They are the PLP and the FNM. Which party does a better job of governing The Bahamas ?





The debate over which party—the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) or the Free National Movement (FNM)—does a better job governing The Bahamas largely depends on the political and economic priorities of the time, as well as the individual perspectives of voters. Both parties have had periods of success and controversy, and their records on governance can be seen in different lights.

Here’s a brief rundown of each party’s general approaches and some of their track records:

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP)

Founded : 1953, as one of the oldest political parties in the country.

Ideology : Generally seen as center-left with a focus on social welfare programs, education, and healthcare reform.

Strengths : Social programs : The PLP has historically placed a strong emphasis on social welfare and development of the country's poorest citizens. Infrastructure and development : When in power, the PLP has often undertaken major national projects, including infrastructure development in areas like transportation and healthcare. Nationalization : In the past, they have supported policies of nationalization, particularly in industries like banking, utilities, and transportation.

Criticism : Economic mismanagement : There have been claims of economic mismanagement during their terms, especially when it comes to public debt. Corruption : There have been instances of corruption during PLP administrations, leading to a loss of public trust in some periods. Inequality : Some critics argue that their policies haven’t always done enough to address income inequality or to diversify the economy away from tourism and financial services.



Free National Movement (FNM)

Founded : 1971, formed as a center-right party focused on business and free-market principles.

Ideology : Generally supports private enterprise, free-market policies, and a more hands-off approach to government intervention in the economy.

Strengths : Economic stability : The FNM often emphasizes fiscal responsibility and attempts to reduce government spending, and has been credited with maintaining economic stability in some of its terms in office. Tourism and foreign investment : They have pursued policies to attract foreign investment, with a focus on the development of the tourism and real estate sectors. Public sector reform : Under the FNM, efforts have been made to reform the public sector, reduce bureaucracy, and promote efficiency.

Criticism : Privatization : Some of their privatization efforts have been controversial, with critics arguing that they’ve sold off too many national assets or given too much control to foreign investors. Social welfare : The FNM’s approach to social issues tends to focus more on self-reliance, which critics say may leave the most vulnerable in society without adequate support. Inequality : Like the PLP, the FNM has been criticized for not doing enough to reduce wealth disparities, especially in the context of high unemployment rates and social issues in underserved areas.



Recent Performance

PLP (under the leadership of Phillip Davis, since 2021): Focuses on social policies, climate change, and building a more diversified economy. They’ve also faced the task of managing the recovery from Hurricane Dorian and the economic fallout from COVID-19.

FNM (under Hubert Minnis, from 2017 to 2021): The FNM government focused on fiscal discipline and addressing the national debt, but they struggled with the pandemic’s impact on the economy and their ability to deliver on some of their promises. They also faced backlash for handling certain social and healthcare issues.

Conclusion

There’s no definitive answer to which party does a "better job" of governing because it largely depends on your political priorities. If you value social welfare, education, and healthcare policies, you might lean towards the PLP. On the other hand, if you prioritize fiscal responsibility, economic growth through private investment, and reducing government size, the FNM might be more appealing.

Both parties have strengths and weaknesses, and voters often make decisions based on the current economic and social issues affecting the country, as well as their trust in the leadership at the time. What’s your perspective on this? Do you lean one way or another based on the current political climate in The Bahamas?

©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT