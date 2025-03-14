Friday, March 14, 2025

Minor 1000 Customized Before -After

 
Morris Minor 1000 Traveller Customized. My mom had a car like this. I learned to drive stick shift in it. Great chick magnet. Lol. I customized it with Adobe Photoshop.
