Continue to Learn
When morning breaks with golden light,
And fresh winds whisper soft and bright,
A call resounds in air so clear—
A simple truth, both loud and near.
The mind must stretch, the soul must grow,
Through highs and lows, through ebb and flow.
For knowledge waits in hidden space,
A boundless sea we dare to chase.
Not just in books with pages worn,
Or halls where robes of wisdom form,
But in the hands that shape the clay,
In trials met along the way.
The lessons carved in joy and pain,
In loss, in love, in sun and rain,
They mold us all, both firm and kind,
To broaden heart, to sharpen mind.
No peak exists too high to climb,
No limit fixed by space or time.
For those who seek with open eyes,
The world unfolds, the spirit flies.
The child who asks a thousand things,
The elder wise with wanderings,
Both walk the road, their questions vast,
No step ahead, no step the last.
Mistakes will rise like stormy seas,
Yet each one whispers, "Come, be free."
For learning thrives where courage stands,
And wisdom rests in open hands.
So take the spark, ignite the flame,
Refuse to settle, break the chain.
Embrace the unknown, search and yearn,
And evermore—continue to learn.