"Jealousy" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
This poem captures the creeping, consuming nature of jealousy and serves as a warning about its destructive power.
Beware the Green-Eyed Monster
Beware the beast with whispering breath,
A shadow lurking, sharp as death.
It slithers near with poisoned tongue,
A song of doubt so softly sung.
It creeps behind your closest friend,
Turns laughter bitter, love to end.
It twists their joy into a slight,
And makes the day dissolve to night.
It wears a mask of reason's face,
Yet sets your steady heart to race.
It feeds on glances, words unspoken,
On shattered trust and bonds left broken.
It stains the rose with envious hue,
Turns what was red to curdled blue.
It makes the silver lose its shine,
And steals the sun from all that’s mine.
Its voice is silk, yet laced with thorns,
A whisper draped in false alarms.
“They do not love you as they claim,
Their smiles are daggers, sharp with blame.”
It pulls the strings of heart and mind,
And bends your thoughts till truth is blind.
A lover’s warmth, a friend’s embrace,
It taints them all with cruel disgrace.
No gift is grand, no praise enough,
No moment free of bitter stuff.
For when the monster takes its hold,
Even warmth can feel like cold.
It leads the hand to cruel demands,
To grasp too tight, to reprimand.
To push away what once was dear,
And trade love’s trust for grasping fear.
But heed this well, lest you succumb,
And let it strike your heartbeat numb.
For those who house the monster’s spite
Will find themselves alone at night.
It takes, it breaks, it swallows whole,
It robs the heart, consumes the soul.
So quench its fire, starve its need,
Before it plants a deeper seed.
For envy grows with bitter art,
And carves its name upon the heart.
So still its voice, deny its call—
Or soon you’ll have no love at all.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT