We have all heard of these ancient mysteries before but here they are presented in short segment stories that make it easy to hold your attention and easy to digest. The narrator does a good job too.
Explore some of the most unexplained ancient mysteries in history, including the Baalbek Megaliths, Göbekli Tepe, the Antikythera Mechanism, the lost civilization of Doggerland, the Copper Scroll, the Library of Alexandria, and much more. These are real unsolved puzzles—enigmatic artifacts, vanished cultures, and forgotten knowledge that continue to baffle researchers and historians to this day.