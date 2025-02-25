No More Jobs
The dawn has broken, but the light is cold,
A future written in silver and gold—
Not for the hands that used to toil and sweat,
But for the machines we now won't forget.
They stand in silence, waiting for command,
To build, to serve, to make life more grand.
No need for wages, no hope for rest,
In their perfect gears, our dreams are suppressed.
Once there were factories, crowded and loud,
Where men and women stood proud, unbowed,
Working to build the things we desire,
With sweat on their brows and hearts full of fire.
But now there’s a hum where voices once soared,
Where work was a struggle, now it’s ignored.
For the robots are here, and they don't ask why—
They do the labor, we ask goodbye.
No more jobs, not for you or for me,
The robots have come, and they’ve set us free.
They don’t need a salary, don’t need a raise,
No union to join, no endless delays.
They clock in at dawn, and they clock out at night,
But they never sleep, and they never take flight.
A thousand tasks, they’ll master them all,
No human could answer, no human could call.
They don’t need vacation or sick leave to rest,
No doctor's note, no time off to get blessed.
No holidays, no weekends off to enjoy,
No need to repair when parts begin to annoy.
No complaints about conditions or heat,
No chatter, no gossip, no complaints on repeat.
In perfect silence, they churn and they spin,
Replacing the workers who’ve given in.
No more jobs, the truth becomes clear,
The robots are here, and they have no fear.
They won’t steal your lunch or take your pen,
Their ethics are clean, again and again.
No petty theft, no missed work on a cold day,
No lies to cover the hours they’ll sway.
In the eyes of the robots, there’s no room for greed,
Only efficiency, and an endless need.
They can work around the clock, no break required,
Fulfilling tasks, their circuits never tired.
From dawn until dusk, they labor and strive,
In a world where humans simply survive.
The factories, the offices, the endless lanes—
Now silent, replaced by wires and chains.
The things we once did, with passion and pride,
Are now nothing but circuits we cannot hide.
For the jobs of today and the jobs of tomorrow,
Are no longer ours to carry or borrow.
The future is coded, and bright with the gleam,
Of machines working seamlessly in a dream.
The cities will rise, and the land will expand,
But the workers who built it are now out of hand.
The robots don’t ask for rights, and they don’t ask for pay,
They simply keep working, day after day.
But as the machines replace the flesh and bone,
What will become of the people alone?
No more jobs, no purpose, no place,
Just the empty echo of a human race.
What do we do when there’s nothing to build,
When the machines have completed the world we've willed?
The future’s uncertain, the outlook unclear,
When the need for humanity slowly disappears.
What’s left for the workers when work no longer calls?
When the factories are empty, and silence befalls?
Do we wander in search of a reason to stay,
Or do we accept that our place fades away?
Perhaps there’s a future we haven’t yet seen,
Where humans find meaning in things unforeseen.
Creativity, art, and a new kind of work,
Where the human spirit is more than a quirk.
But for now, the machines are here, and they rise,
Building a future with cold, unblinking eyes.
No more jobs, no place for us in their scheme,
Just the hum of their motors, and the flicker of steam.
The question remains, as we stand and we watch—
In a world of automation, where do we belong?
And as the gears turn, as the world rearranges,
The answer lies not in the past but in changes.
The robots are here, and the jobs have flown,
But perhaps there’s still something we can call our own.
A future awaits, where we find what’s new—
Not by what we do, but by what we choose.
For in a world where the robots have taken the stage,
The true work begins in the heart of the age.
The machines may replace, but they’ll never inspire—
It’s the human soul that fuels the true fire.
And though the jobs are gone, the human race will see,
That there’s still a place for our creativity.