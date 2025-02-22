Don't Do Stupid Shit
The world is vast, the road is long,
So walk it wise, don’t get it wrong.
Life’s a test, a fragile thread,
One bad move, you wind up dead.
Think before you jump, my friend,
Not every risk will meet its end
With glory, riches, or a prize—
Some roads lead straight to your demise.
Don’t text and drive, don’t taunt the bear,
Don’t scale a cliff without a care.
Don’t chug a bottle just for show,
Liver’s fragile—now you know.
Don’t run your mouth with fists untrained,
Some fights aren’t fought, some wars aren’t gained.
Not every joke should leave your lips—
One wrong word, and there go your ribs.
Don’t bet it all on cards and dice,
The house don’t care, the game ain’t nice.
Fortune’s fleeting, odds are bent—
You’ll wake up broke, the rent’s not spent.
Don’t light a match near gasoline,
Don’t treat your boss like he’s unseen.
Don’t mix your drinks, don’t poke the snake,
And don’t assume that ice won’t break.
Don’t send that text at 2 A.M.—
The one that begs to talk again.
The past is past for good damn reason,
Let love be love, not open season.
Don’t chase the high beyond control,
Not every thrill is worth your soul.
Don’t trust the friend who’d let you fall,
Some hands don’t catch, don’t care at all.
Don’t play with fate, don’t test the tide,
Don’t take the dare, just let it slide.
One act of pride, one move too bold,
And all you had will turn ice cold.
The world is vast, the road is long,
So walk it wise, don’t get it wrong.
Live with heart, live with wit,
And don’t—you hear me?—do stupid shit.