Dis Ting Go Wit Sense
Livin' in dis worl', ya gatta be strong,
But errywhere you turn, tings always go wrong.
Clear ya mind, don't be so dense
You een know dis ting go wit sense?
Ya kneadin' dough, for homemade bread
Dis your firs' time, but you een scared.
You forget da yeast, witcha big fat head,
Now your bread, jess dead instead.
Ya bin ta school for education,
But now you in a funny situation.
'Cause in class you goof 'roun' wit Billy an' Bob,
An' now you can't get a good, decent job.
So you fine one li'l job, an you jess get pay.
Now how you gon spen' your money today?
T'ick gold chain and Jordan's you bought,
But your baby mamas dem need child support.
Ya buy ya car license, through da back door,
Now you so happy, you let out a roar.
Ya get in a big accident, cause you is drive da worse,
Das why ya shoulda learn ta drive a car firs'.
Ya marry one gal, she give you her heart,
She taught ya'll will never be apart.
But now she gone, her decision was smart,
Because you too like keep sweetheart.
Ya carry yasef bad, eatin' junk, no exercise,
Da way you livin', jess een wise.
Now you get bad health, from too much grease.
Just look at you dere, king-size obese.
Plan for da future, save money, no joke,
So when you retire, you een gon be broke.
Ya starin' at da sky, while sittin' in da yard,
If you did do tings right, life wouldn't a bin so hard.
Ya do one crime, and end up in jail,
Ya gatta stay dere cause you een get no bail.
Why you een follow da law, and do what is right?
Now Big Bubba gat you moanin' in da middle a da night.
Ya like to drink rum, Mr. Alcohol is your frien'.
You een bin sober, since you een know when.
You had a good rep, your record was spotless,
But look at you now, jess big an' wutless.
Ya was high an' mighty, "Big Timer" dey would call,
Ya taught ya did reach, but ya gone loose it all.
Ya didn't practice hard enough, your hustle was slow an' lame,
So how you speck to win at all, in life's big tournament game.
Don't live day to day, without no aim,
Take tings serious, make yasef a good name.
Ya need to run ya life, wit a plan dat is soun',
Or else you'll run your life, right straight into da groun'.
So do the right ting, if you want to be a success,
To reach your goal, you gatta be da bes'.
Don't waste time, don't sit on da fence,
'Cause in dis worl', erryting go wit sense.
What is common sense?
Common sense is the ability to make sound judgments based on practical experience and everyday knowledge rather than specialized or theoretical understanding. It involves using logic, intuition, and basic reasoning to navigate daily life and solve problems in a way that most people would find reasonable.
Key Aspects of Common Sense:
- Practicality – It focuses on real-world situations rather than abstract theories.
- Experience-Based – It often comes from life experience rather than formal education.
- Widely Shared – It consists of beliefs and judgments that most people in a given society agree upon.
- Self-Evident – It seems obvious or natural to most people, even if it isn’t explicitly taught.
- Decision-Making – It helps people make quick and reasonable decisions in everyday situations.
However, common sense is not always universal—what seems like common sense in one culture, era, or situation may not apply elsewhere. Also, people sometimes overestimate how "common" it actually is, leading to the phrase "common sense isn't so common."©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT