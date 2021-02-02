Man Shot Dead On Deveaux Street

A body is taken from the scene of Monday's murder. Photo: Donovan McIntosh/Tribune Staff
LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was shot and killed on Deveaux Street Monday morning, becoming the nation’s 11th murder victim for the year.
Police did not reveal the victim’s identity up to press time Monday. However, he was identified by friends as 38-year-old Anwar Tucker, aka “Bats”.
Distraught family members and friends reacted furiously to his death with loud cries and wails heard at the scene.
“Oh, my brother? Why they kill my brother,” cried one grief-stricken relative.
Police press liaison officer, ASP Audley Peters told reporters that shortly before 9am officers were alerted to a shooting incident in the area of Deveaux Street east of Market Street.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man’s body lying on the ground next to a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
Paramedics were called, but pronounced him dead at the scene. Read more >>