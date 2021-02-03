Major Highway Roadworks Set to Begin in Eleuthera

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Works, the Hon. Desmond Bannister, during a two-day tour of Eleuthera in January 2021.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Works, the Hon. Desmond Bannister toured through Eleuthera during January 2021, primarily to view the current state of the road highway system along the length of the isle, said the Minister in an interview with The Eleutheran.
“We have a number of challenges with the roads in the settlements throughout Eleuthera, and they’ve been ignored for many, many years. We have signed an 11 million dollar contract for the major highway, but it’s also important for persons within the communities to have some comfort in their daily commute. So, I started the morning in Harbour Island, looking at the roads there which are a huge challenge, and now I’m going through Central and South Eleuthera, looking at the roads in all the settlements. I went into Hatchet Bay, which is really bad – they’ve been ignored for too long, so, we are going to try and see what we can do about them, even though we are in the middle of an international recession,” said Minister Bannister. Read more >>