Heavy Metals Found In Shark Tissues In The Bahamas

The Caribbean reef shark (Carcharhinus perezi) is the most common shark on or near coral reefs in the Caribbean. It is a tropical inshore, bottom-dwelling species of the continental and insular shelves. Although C. perezi mainly inhabits shallow waters, it has been recorded to reach depths to at least 98 feet (30 m)
Melissa Cristina Márquez
Forbes
Worldwide, shark meat has been consumed since the fourth century, especially in Asian countries. Seafood has numerous health benefits due to their exceptional nutritional properties (high-quality proteins, vitamins, essential omega-3 fatty acids). Unfortunately, anthropogenic environmental impacts (industry, agriculture, mining) significantly increase the amount of heavy metals found in seafood to potentially toxic concentrations. Heavy metal accumulation (e.g. mercury, arsenic, copper, selenium, lead, and cadmium) is a critical parameter for establishing food safety because of the multiple harmful effects they have on our bodies.
Shark meat has a higher risk of bioaccumulation of environmental toxins than other fish species. And researchers from Beneath the Waves (BTW) have documented and revealed alarmingly high levels of 12 heavy metals, including mercury, in the muscle tissues of large reef and tiger sharks sampled throughout The Bahamas. A total of 36 individual sharks from six species were evaluated, spanning two regions/study areas, with a focus on the Caribbean reef shark (Carcharhinus perezi).