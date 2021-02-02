Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Government reports revenue uptick

 

ZNS Bahamas

The financial impact of the covid-19 pandemic continues to plague the national economy and, government’s budget performance.

The Ministry of Finance released the midyear fiscal snapshot and budget performance report for 2020/21 Fiscal Year today that shows the fiscal deficit widened to $736.1 million from $194 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Implementing more covid-19 restrictions at the start of the budget year and the slower than anticipated economic recovery dampened revenue collections for the first half of 2020/21 budget.

Aggregate expenditure increased by $112.1 million.

Covid-19 social assistance alone accounted for a 10.1 percent increase – totaling 119.5 million in recurrent expenditure.
