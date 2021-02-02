Friends of the Environment January E-News

Preserving the environment of Abaco through education, conservation, and research facilitation.
Welcome
to 2021, a new year filled with new opportunities. This is going to be a
big year for FRIENDS. With your continued generosity we hope to begin
construction of the new Learning Centre in the upcoming months. It will
be exciting to create a purpose-built space where students, community
members and visitors can discover the wonders of Abaco’s environment and
walk away with an even greater appreciation for conservation of our
beautiful islands. We will also be introducing new programs and will
work virtually to resume past programs that have proven successful in
sharing awareness about the environment and engaging communities in
conservation efforts.
I
know our programs are making a difference in how Abaconians view their
environment. One on one experiences and in-depth understanding of the
importance of our local ecosystems help forge connections and life-long
appreciation for the resources we rely on. Even I benefit from a
reminder now and then. The recent opportunity I had to see mother and
calf humpback whales close to shore on the ocean side of Elbow Cay was
incredible. The sun was shining, the water was crystal clear and calm,
and radiated a brilliant Bahama blue. I relished in the beauty of my
surroundings as I shared this rare moment with two magnificent creatures
in this amazing place that we all get to be a part of.
I wish for you in this new year memorable moments in nature and exciting new opportunities.
With Gratitude,
Cha Boyce
Executive Director
We are so grateful to everyone who helped us exceed the
goal for our 2020 end-of-year matching challenge, getting us closer to
breaking ground. Our fundraising efforts continue and your support is
greatly appreciated. We will be sharing more details soon.
In case you missed it, please take a virtual tour of the plans for the new FRIENDS Learning Centre!
FRIENDS Education getting back into swing
in 2021!
FRIENDS has been missing our after
school clubs since Hurricane Dorian. These clubs give us the opportunity
to really learn more about our students and have a lot of fun, all
while learning! After school clubs will look a little different this
year, as they will be virtual. Clubs begin the first week of February
and we couldn't be more excited!
Stay tuned for updates on our after school clubs:
-Eco-Scouts (ages 7-11)
-Island Investigators (ages 12-16)
-Sea Beans (ages 3-6)
Find out more about our virtual education programs here!
Mangrove Restoration Project Begins
Representatives for the multi-year Northern Bahamas Mangrove Restoration Project
from Bonefish and Tarpon Trust
(BTT) and MANG began planting this month in Abaco and Grand Bahama. FRIENDS, BTT, the Bahamas National Trust (BNT) and MANG
are working together with the community to restore mangrove areas that
were destroyed due to Hurricane Dorian. As part of this restoration
project, FRIENDS & BNT are finalizing an education and outreach
program for local schools and the general public on the restoration
project, as well as the importance of mangroves in The Bahamas. We are
so excited to get this project started! If you are interested in
volunteering or contributing, please contact us.
Sustainable Livelihood Apprenticeships
Green Turtle Cay Marine Debris Removal
This month, marine debris removal in Green Turtle Cay began!
FRIENDS is proud to work along with IDEA Relief with the support of the
UNDP GEF SGP to get this project started. Interns Makayla McIntosh and
Donald Thompson are pictured here hard at work during a removal; both
are Green Turtle Cay residents. This is only the beginning of a large
scale marine debris removal project for the Abaco's, and we are excited
to launch it in Green Turtle Cay. Stay tuned for more updates as this
project moves across communities!
Want to know more? Read our blog post here.
News in The Bahamas:
COVID causing educational setbacks
As
with most countries around the globe, The Bahamas is experiencing some
setbacks in our school systems due to COVID. Since March 2020, schools
have been closed to in-person learning and have become fully virtual.
This has been extremely challenging for Abaco schools as some students
still struggle with access to electricity and stable internet. FRIENDS
has already partnered with some schools to offer virtual lessons and we
plan to continue that this year until we are allowed back into
classrooms and out on field trips. Teachers were hopeful for a February
1st 2021 opening, but unfortunately, due to the Minister of Education
still in conversation with health officials, this date has been
pushed back.
Living Sustainably in an Island Community
We
know the facts...living sustainably can present a whole new challenge
if you live on an island. Shipping issues, delays due to weather, and
limited available tools and resources are just some of the challenges we
face. How can we get creative living on an island?!
Environmental Highlight: Humpback whale sighting!
This
month, residents of Elbow Cay got the opportunity to witness a mother
humpback whale and her calf passing by. It was a flat calm, gorgeous day
on the Atlantic side of Elbow Cay which made it a great day for easy
spotting! Humpback whales travel great distances every year, and have
one of the longest migrations of any mammal on the planet! This was a
great reminder that how we treat our environment impacts all of us, and
has implications beyond Bahamian
waters too.
A mother and calf pair of humpback whales recently spent a bit of time in the shallows
as they migrated past Elbow Cay.
Photo captured from drone footage provided by Andrew Charles of Advanced Media Operations.
1% Giving for 100% Impact
Learn more about how 1% for the Planet and businesses like Plaine Products
help groups like FRIENDS make the world a better place!
Thank you to everyone who has read, shared, supported, and donated to help make this work possible.
Friends of the EnvironmentPO Box AB 20755Marsh Harbour, Abaco, Bahamas