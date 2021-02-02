Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Friends of the Environment January E-News

 

Preserving the environment of Abaco through education, conservation, and research facilitation.

Welcome to 2021, a new year filled with new opportunities. This is going to be a big year for FRIENDS. With your continued generosity we hope to begin construction of the new Learning Centre in the upcoming months. It will be exciting to create a purpose-built space where students, community members and visitors can discover the wonders of Abaco’s environment and walk away with an even greater appreciation for conservation of our beautiful islands. We will also be introducing new programs and will work virtually to resume past programs that have proven successful in sharing awareness about the environment and engaging communities in conservation efforts.

I know our programs are making a difference in how Abaconians view their environment. One on one experiences and in-depth understanding of the importance of our local ecosystems help forge connections and life-long appreciation for the resources we rely on. Even I benefit from a reminder now and then. The recent opportunity I had to see mother and calf humpback whales close to shore on the ocean side of Elbow Cay was incredible. The sun was shining, the water was crystal clear and calm, and radiated a brilliant Bahama blue. I relished in the beauty of my surroundings as I shared this rare moment with two magnificent creatures in this amazing place that we all get to be a part of.

I wish for you in this new year memorable moments in nature and exciting new opportunities.

With Gratitude,

Cha Boyce
Executive Director
LEARNING CENTRE CAMPAIGN
We are so grateful to everyone who helped us exceed the goal for our 2020 end-of-year matching challenge, getting us closer to breaking ground. Our fundraising efforts continue and your support is greatly appreciated. We will be sharing more details soon.
Learning Centre
In case you missed it, please take a virtual tour of the plans for the new FRIENDS Learning Centre!
FRIENDS Education getting back into swing
﻿in 2021!
FRIENDS has been missing our after school clubs since Hurricane Dorian. These clubs give us the opportunity to really learn more about our students and have a lot of fun, all while learning! After school clubs will look a little different this year, as they will be virtual. Clubs begin the first week of February and we couldn't be more excited!


Stay tuned for updates on our after school clubs:
-Eco-Scouts (ages 7-11)
-Island Investigators (ages 12-16)
-Sea Beans (ages 3-6)


Find out more about our virtual education programs here!
Mangrove Restoration Project Begins
Representatives for the multi-year Northern Bahamas Mangrove Restoration Project from Bonefish and Tarpon Trust (BTT) and MANG began planting this month in Abaco and Grand Bahama. FRIENDS, BTT, the Bahamas National Trust (BNT) and MANG are working together with the community to restore mangrove areas that were destroyed due to Hurricane Dorian. As part of this restoration project, FRIENDS & BNT are finalizing an education and outreach program for local schools and the general public on the restoration project, as well as the importance of mangroves in The Bahamas. We are so excited to get this project started! If you are interested in volunteering or contributing, please contact us.
Sustainable Livelihood Apprenticeships
Green Turtle Cay Marine Debris Removal
This month, marine debris removal in Green Turtle Cay began! FRIENDS is proud to work along with IDEA Relief with the support of the UNDP GEF SGP to get this project started. Interns Makayla McIntosh and Donald Thompson are pictured here hard at work during a removal; both are Green Turtle Cay residents. This is only the beginning of a large scale marine debris removal project for the Abaco's, and we are excited to launch it in Green Turtle Cay. Stay tuned for more updates as this project moves across communities!

Want to know more? Read our blog post here.
News in The Bahamas:
COVID causing educational setbacks
As with most countries around the globe, The Bahamas is experiencing some setbacks in our school systems due to COVID. Since March 2020, schools have been closed to in-person learning and have become fully virtual. This has been extremely challenging for Abaco schools as some students still struggle with access to electricity and stable internet. FRIENDS has already partnered with some schools to offer virtual lessons and we plan to continue that this year until we are allowed back into classrooms and out on field trips. Teachers were hopeful for a February 1st 2021 opening, but unfortunately, due to the Minister of Education still in conversation with health officials, this date has been
pushed back.

Read more here.
Living Sustainably in an Island Community
We know the facts...living sustainably can present a whole new challenge if you live on an island. Shipping issues, delays due to weather, and limited available tools and resources are just some of the challenges we face. How can we get creative living on an island?!

Read our new blog post to learn some new tricks!
Environmental Highlight: Humpback whale sighting!
This month, residents of Elbow Cay got the opportunity to witness a mother humpback whale and her calf passing by. It was a flat calm, gorgeous day on the Atlantic side of Elbow Cay which made it a great day for easy spotting! Humpback whales travel great distances every year, and have one of the longest migrations of any mammal on the planet! This was a great reminder that how we treat our environment impacts all of us, and has implications beyond Bahamian
waters too.
Humpback whales migrate past Elbow Cay
A mother and calf pair of humpback whales recently spent a bit of time in the shallows
as they migrated past Elbow Cay.
Photo captured from drone footage provided by Andrew Charles of Advanced Media Operations.
1% percent for the Planet
1% Giving for 100% Impact
Learn more about how 1% for the Planet and businesses like Plaine Products help groups like FRIENDS make the world a better place!
// CONNECT WITH US //
Thank you to everyone who has read, shared, supported, and donated to help make this work possible.
Friends of the Environment | PO Box AB 20755, Marsh Harbour, Abaco, Bahamas
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , ,