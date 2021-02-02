Eight Hilton Hotels Located in Historic Buildings Around the World

Where History Meets Hospitality.
British Colonial Hilton Nassau, Bahamas — Source: Hilton
Hospitality Net
For more than 100 years, Hilton has spread the light and warmth of hospitality across the world, creating a portfolio of hotels that not only excel at offering world-class services and amenities, but also purposefully adopt local cultures, lifestyle and a general sense of place reflected in the architecture and designs. This philosophy of adopting the feel of a hotel's surroundings is especially evident in properties that have a significant historical value; making Hilton keen to preserve the property's architecture and décor while combining the modernity of offerings and amenities to offer travelers an authentic, artisanal experience.
From a historic train station in St. Louis to a colonial fort in the Bahamas, and a one-time bank headquartered in Amsterdam to a chocolate factory in Croatia, here are just eight of the many Hilton hotels that allow guests to indulge in culture and comfort. Read more >>