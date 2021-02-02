Back In The Bahamas

Baha Mar reopening will reignite tourism in a key Caribbean destination. Baha Mar resort (photo by Brian Major)
Brian Major
Travel Pulse
Nassau’s Baha Mar megaresort launched a phased re-opening in December, one month after The Bahamas resumed accepting international visitors following the COVID-19 outbreak. The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, the Cable Beach mega-resort’s anchor hotel, is currently open, with the Rosewood Baha Mar and SLS Baha Mar resorts scheduled to reopen later this year.
The properties have resumed operations under a "Commitment to Wellbeing" program focused on revised cleanliness protocols including enhanced housekeeping and engineering, heightened food safety and digital ordering, touchless payments and technology enabling "contactless" experiences starting with guest check-in.
We spoke with Graeme Davis, Baha Mar's president, to determine the impact of the mega-resort's reopening on tourism in The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean region.