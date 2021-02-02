AG: Cabinet appointed subcommittee to review marijuana legislation

Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Cabinet of The Bahamas has appointed a subcommittee to review marijuana legislation in other jurisdictions, said Attorney General Carl Bethel yesterday.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Bethel noted that that subcommittee will be seeking expert advice from around the Caribbean region and Canada in order to advance the matter.
He said he has also requested a review of draft legislation from around the region, in order to advise the Cabinet committee.