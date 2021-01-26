We Have Let Our Guards Down: Emergency Rules To Be Extended Until May 23

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis in the House of Assembly. Photo: Donavan McIntosh
KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced yesterday the government’s intention to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency and associated emergency orders until May 23.
He added Bahamians have appeared to let their guards down, pointing to funerals and Junkanoo parades that have defied protocols.
As he read a new resolution to extend the order, Dr. Minnis said local officials can now see a “light at the end of the tunnel,” but people should remain vigilant to ensure the country does not regress regarding the number of positive cases, or worse, end up in a similar position to that of the United States.
The current emergency order expires on January 31.
The country has been under a state of emergency since March 2020.
"I want to say briefly that I want to remind the Bahamian public that, yes we are doing well, however we are letting our guards down, which could have devastating effects on our country moving forward as we look around and see the number of funerals in violation of the order," Dr. Minnis said after he read a resolution into the record of Parliament to extend the Emergency Powers Order.