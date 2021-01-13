Wednesday, January 13, 2021

We Did Our Best - Now Trust Us: Minnis Defends Handling Of Crisis As Dahl-Regis To Advise On Vaccinations

 
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis

RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis last night defended his government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis - and announced that Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis will chair a consultative committee to advise the Ministry of Health on a vaccination plan.

In a speech highlighting plans and touting how the government has handled the COVID-19 crisis, Dr Minnis said the committee “will report at the appropriate time on the rollout of a vaccine in The Bahamas”.

Some on social media criticised the address, however, noting the nation’s leader said nothing specific about when COVID-19 restrictions will be further relaxed or the way forward in the pandemic.  Read more >>
