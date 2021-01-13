We Did Our Best - Now Trust Us: Minnis Defends Handling Of Crisis As Dahl-Regis To Advise On Vaccinations

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis
RASHAD ROLLE
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis last night defended his government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis - and announced that Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis will chair a consultative committee to advise the Ministry of Health on a vaccination plan.
In a speech highlighting plans and touting how the government has handled the COVID-19 crisis, Dr Minnis said the committee “will report at the appropriate time on the rollout of a vaccine in The Bahamas”.
Some on social media criticised the address, however, noting the nation’s leader said nothing specific about when COVID-19 restrictions will be further relaxed or the way forward in the pandemic. Read more >>