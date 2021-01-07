Vexing delays for govt. projects in West GB

VEXING DELAYS – Four years after ground breaking ceremonies and construction began, the Eight Mile Rock Government Complex and Holmes Rock Junior High School have yet to be completed. Pictured from left (inserts) are Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe and Officer-in-Charge of the Ministry of Public Works, GB Office Toni Hudson-Bannister.
FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
Four years after groundbreaking and promised 18-months completion dates and revised dates, the Eight Mile Rock (EMR) Government Complex, Holmes Rock Junior High School and Bimini Government Complex construction have yet to be concluded.
Residents of West Grand Bahama and Bimini have questioned the completion delays, particularly for the junior high school, which is needed in this time of the global pandemic, that calls for social/physical distancing.
The Freeport News reached out to Parliamentary Secretary of Communication and Information in the Office of the Prime Minister, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini for an update on the capital works projects in her constituencies.
“The community of West Grand Bahama remains very disappointed that the two projects are yet to be completed and the same goes for the Government Complex in Bimini,” said the MP.
“We are now going on four years,” she stated.
Parker-Edgecombe noted that the community of West Grand Bahama is in need of employment opportunities, which the completion of these projects will bring.
“As MP, I continue to petition the government to ensure the completion of these projects at soonest and will continue, as well as other needed infrastructure,” she added.
Parker-Edgecombe noted that road works are expected to begin soon in parts of West Grand Bahama, after years of having to endure poor conditions. Read more >>