U.S. Embassy in The Bahamas - Chargé d’Affaires Usha E. Pitts, a.i.

U.S. Embassy in The Bahamas
Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts began her tour at the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas on New Year’s Day, 2021. In the past, she served at diplomatic posts in Russia, Cuba, Italy, Austria, Panama, and Brazil. She has also served in Washington, D.C. and New York City.
As the Diplomat in Residence for New York City, Ms. Pitts traveled a region of 45 million Americans, recruiting aspiring diplomats and promoting public service. During her most recent tour abroad, Ms. Pitts led the U.S. Consulate General in Recife, a seaside city in Brazil’s growing Northeast region. Ms. Pitts also worked in Rome and Vienna as a U.S. liaison to international organizations dealing with food security and atomic energy. Read more >>