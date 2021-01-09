University of The Bahamas Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President

ZNS Bahamas
University of The Bahamas (UB) announces the appointment of Professor Sarim Al-Zubaidy as Executive Vice President (EVP), effective Monday 4th January 2020. An officer of the University mandated in the University of The Bahamas Act, 2016, the EVP serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the UB system.
Professor Al-Zubaidy is a registered Chartered Engineer and Chartered Environmentalist with over thirty years' experience in executive, administrative and academic positions in a variety of higher education institutions around the world. His expertise ranges from public to private universities, traditional to newly formed universities and those in transition from colleges and polytechnics.