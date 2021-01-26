Union chief: Extension of state of emergency raises “economic and social concerns”

Natario McKenzie
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A prominent trade union leader yesterday blasted as “unacceptable and a total disrespect to the labor movement” the prime minister’s decision to further extend the state of emergency until May 23 without consulting trade unionists, warning that the move raises serious economic and social concerns.
Obie Ferguson, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) president, told Eyewitness News: “The main issue affecting the workers, and indeed their representative, is that we have not been consulted.
“We are strongly of the view that while those changes may be necessary, based on what we are now seeing, it seems logical to us that as the official legal representative of working people, consultation is critical.
"We have not been consulted, to my knowledge, and it was something certainly we feel ought to have happened."