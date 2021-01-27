‘Tourism Jobs? I’M Optimistic’: Foulkes Surprises With Upbeat Forecast While Sector Braces For Crisis

Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes. (File photo)
LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
DESPITE the country’s economic fall-out from COVID-19, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes says he feels very optimistic “about the employment situation,” especially as it relates to the country’s tourism industry.
Pointing to several hotel properties’ upcoming reopening dates, the minister told reporters yesterday: “I want to say that I am very optimistic about the employment situation in The Bahamas, especially the touristic sector.
"We got notifications from Sandals that their hotel in Exuma will be opening at the end of February and the hotels here in Nassau would be opening the end of March. That is almost good news for almost a thousand employees at Sandals. We also got notifications that Baha Mar will be opening their other two hotels – the Rosewood and the SLS at the beginning of March. So, Baha Mar will be completely open and that is extremely good news."