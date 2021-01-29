Told through the voices of survivors, new podcast blows open the Peter Nygard case

Evil By Design tells the 'cautionary tale about how money and power in the wrong hands can be devastating'.
Timothy Sawa has been investigating Peter Nygard for over ten years. Now, he hosts Evil By Design, a podcast that examines the alleged crimes of Nygard. (Logo: Ben Shannon/CBC)
Women from around the world have accused fast-fashion mogul Peter Nygard of rape, sexual assault and human trafficking in incidents across four decades. He denies it all.
The Evil By Design podcast investigates Nygard, who was recently arrested on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and related crimes. The podcast, largely told through the voice of survivors, examines decades' worth of allegations that span the globe and asks the crucial question: how did he get away with it for so long?
CBC investigative journalist Timothy Sawa, who hosts Evil By Design, has been chasing the Nygard story for more than ten years. He chatted with CBC Podcasts about this latest project, which is a co-production with The Fifth Estate. Here is part of their conversation.