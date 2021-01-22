The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas - NAGB Newsletter - January 22nd, 2021

|
Part-Time
Job Opportunity: The Museums Association of the Caribbean (MAC) is
searching for a paid part-time administrative assistant. – Part-time, Remote, Bilingual
Application Deadline: February 12, 2021
The
Museums Association of the Caribbean (MAC) seeks a skilled self-starter
to provide day-to-day association management services. The Secretariat
helps drive the association’s mission vision, serve its members and
assists with the execution of MAC virtual and in-person programs and
conferences. Candidate must have strong administrative and writing
skills, possess a professional demeanour and be able to work
independently. The workload is 40-48 hours a month, paid at an hourly
rate.