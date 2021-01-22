Friday, January 22, 2021

The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas - NAGB Newsletter - January 22nd, 2021

 
The NAGB is open and ready for you to visit! We've launched new and exciting exhibitions and upgraded our campus so that you can enjoy your favourite museum safely. Don't forget that the NAGB is FREE for all Bahamians and Bahamian residents...see you soon. 
MEDICINE AND MEMORY
The Permanent Exhibition, "Medicine and Memory" featuring works from artists such as  Jacob Frank Coonley, Tyrone Ferguson, Tamika Galanis, Peggy Herring, Leanne Russell, Lavar Munroe, Michael Edwards and Maxwell Taylor is NOW OPEN. This exhibition takes a look at our histories and practices around public health in The Bahamas and can be viewed virtually on our website or in person at the NAGB.
More Info Here
4TH SUNDAYS
Tune in to NAGB’s Instagram Live this coming Sunday, January 24th at 12:00 p.m. for a virtual tour of our new on-site permanent exhibition “Medicine & Memory” curated by Natalie Willis.
Tune In Here
"28"
Tamika Galanis' 2015 video installation, "28" will open on Tuesday, February 2nd in the NAGB's Project Space. Galanis described this body of work as  "an emotional response to family photographs of a mother/daughter relationship."  
More About "28"
ARTRIBE

ARTribe is back for the 2021 semester and we have so much in store for you this year. Students can look forward to a variety of art activities, collaborative projects, virtual artist visits and will also learn how to create and run a student blog.
More Info Here
FROM TIME

The NAGB invites you to experience a guided tour of the exhibition “From Time: Water Has A Perfect Memory”. Tours are an experience for everyone and are hosted under three guided themes, sustainability, history and art techniques.
More Info Here
MAC OPPORTUNITY

Part-Time Job Opportunity: The Museums Association of the Caribbean (MAC) is searching for a paid part-time administrative assistant.  – Part-time, Remote, Bilingual

Application Deadline: February 12, 2021

 

The Museums Association of the Caribbean (MAC) seeks a skilled self-starter to provide day-to-day association management services. The Secretariat helps drive the association’s mission vision, serve its members and assists with the execution of MAC virtual and in-person programs and conferences. Candidate must have strong administrative and writing skills, possess a professional demeanour and be able to work independently. The workload is 40-48 hours a month, paid at an hourly rate.
Apply Here
