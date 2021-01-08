The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas: NAGB Newsletter - January 8th, 2021

|
Free Studio Museum Professionals Seminar for Budding Curators
Application Deadline: 11:59 p.m. on January 11th, 2021
Dates: February 17th, February 24th, March 3rd, March 10th, March 17th
Program Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
This
Studio Museum seminar (held via Zoom and Google Classroom) is a series
of educational workshops aimed at supporting museum professionals
looking to incubate, ideate and network. The program promotes
discussion, interaction and exposure with special attention to
skill-building and career-readiness. Weekly readings will be assigned to
help steer conversations around relevant topic areas - which include
cultural specificity, curatorial practice, arts administration,
education and public programming.
Applications
are welcome from undergraduates, graduate students and early-career
professionals seeking opportunities to broaden their knowledge of the
field.
The opportunity is paid, with participants receiving a $250 honorarium for completion of the program.