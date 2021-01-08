Friday, January 8, 2021

The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas: NAGB Newsletter - January 8th, 2021


We've reopened and your favourite museum is ready and waiting for you! Regular opening hours (Tuesday - Sunday) are in effect and the NAGB has been thoroughly prepared for your safety and enjoyment. Please join us as we continue to celebrate our culture at your national art museum. The NAGB is FREE for all Bahamians and Bahamian residents.
MEDICINE AND MEMORY
On Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 the NAGB will launch the physical component of the permanent exhibition, “Medicine and Memory” curated by Natalie Willis. This unique project will take a look at our histories and practices around public health in The Bahamas examined through the stunning artworks of Bahamian artists, such as John Beadle, Melissa Alcena, Margot Bethel, Jacob Frank Coonley, Tyrone Ferguson, Tamika Galanis, Peggy Hering, Leanne Russell, Netica “Nettie” Symonette, Maxwell Taylor and many more. "Medicine and Memory" begins to unpack complex and hybrid practices around healing and medicine—of both the pharmaceutical and bush variety—and examines the massive shifts in the health and wealth of the land and its peoples over time. In the current moment—it should be noted, we are not facing our first pandemic—the significance of how to heal, maintain and protect the body is more important than ever - and history shows our ability to adapt, survive, and thrive through it all. This exhibition ties in beautifully with the concurrent exhibition naturesPULSE in the Art Park, where visitors can also take a FREE self-guided tour of the native plant species and learn about their health benefits. 
PULSE
The NAGB is now open! This means that our PULSE series, artworks featuring Bahamian muralists and public art, is now available for the viewing public. We look forward to your visit on Tuesdays - Saturdays between 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. or Sundays between 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
You are invited to see Allan Wallace at the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. painting LIVE in the Ballroom. This is a unique opportunity to meet one of your favourite artists in person, observing strict COVID-19 protocols of course.
BLANK CANVAS
On the "Blank Canvas" 2020 Finale, we spoke with food culture with Chef/Culinary Griot/Mentor Simeon Hall Jr., who is back from his stint at the Four Seasons on Oahu to rediscover The Bahamas through food, travelling across all the islands to discover the tru-tru Bahamian cuisine, which evolves and changes from one space to the next, for his soon-to-be-released cookbook.
STUDIO MUSEUM

Free Studio Museum Professionals Seminar for Budding Curators

Application Deadline: 11:59 p.m. on January 11th, 2021
Dates: February 17th, February 24th, March 3rd, March 10th, March 17th
Program Time: 5:00 p.m.  – 8:00 p.m. 

This Studio Museum seminar (held via Zoom and Google Classroom) is a series of educational workshops aimed at supporting museum professionals looking to incubate, ideate and network. The program promotes discussion, interaction and exposure with special attention to skill-building and career-readiness. Weekly readings will be assigned to help steer conversations around relevant topic areas - which include cultural specificity, curatorial practice, arts administration, education and public programming.

Applications are welcome from undergraduates, graduate students and early-career professionals seeking opportunities to broaden their knowledge of the field.

The opportunity is paid, with participants receiving a $250 honorarium for completion of the program.
CONGO BIENNALE

The Congo Biennale created by the Congolese visual artist, Vitshois Mwilambwe Bondo and organised by the Kin Art Studio, is an international art event dedicated to contemporary visual arts. For this year,  September 10th - October 24th, 2021, the Biennale will become a must-attend event on the Congolese art scene with a great impact on the international scene. Through its theme, “La Souffle des Ancestre” (The Breath of the Ancestors), the Biennale will celebrate the links between Africa, its diasporas and Afro-descendants, our common roots and the diversity of cultural and artistic expressions. It is also a remarkable opportunity to develop renewed artistic exchanges between the Americas, the Caribbean, the Congo, and the countries of the African continent.  Paris-based curator Amelie Dakouo and Atlanta-based artist/curator  Fahamu Pecou, PhD were recently announced as this year’s co-curators. NOW ACCEPTING PROJECT PROPOSALS!
