The Fifth Estate - Secret videos reveal fashion designer Peter Nygard's Bahamas pamper parties

The Fifth Estate
In our investigation, we show you never-before-seen videos of the Canadian fashion designer at his pamper parties on his estate in the Bahamas. More than 80 women from different countries have come forward accusing him of rape or sexual assault stretching back decades. Last year, he was arrested and faces charges involving sex trafficking and racketeering. He denies the accusations. Now, through exclusive interviews, we learn more about how he allegedly operated and answer the question: how did the accusations stay secret for so long?