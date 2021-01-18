Pages
Home
Events
People
Places
Things
Monday, January 18, 2021
The Alang Fleet: These Five Ships Will Be Scrapped in India
Cruise Industry News
Five cruise ships are in the process of being scrapped in India following the COVID-19 pandemic which has accelerated the retirement of cruise ships.
Read more >>
Posted by
Anthony Derek Catalano
at
7:46 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Cruise Ships
,
News
,
Things
,
Tourism
,
Travel
,
Vacation
Newer Post
Older Post
Home