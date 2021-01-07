The 21 Best Caribbean Islands to Visit in 2021

Caribbean Journal
The past year has changed a lot about the travel industry. What hasn’t changed is the world’s love affair with the Caribbean — and while intrepid travelers have already been returning to the region’s shores, demand (and arrival numbers) are expected to surge this year. The Caribbean took a calculated risk in reopening last summer, and the region has largely shown that tourism re-openings, even amid the current challenges, can be done so safely with the adequate protocols.
The latest edition of the Best Caribbean Islands to Visit takes you on a whirlwind journey across the entire Caribbean Basin, from places far off the travel radar to some well-known destinations currently undergoing makeovers. So if you’re planning a trip to the Caribbean in 2021, this is where you should start. Here are our favorite Caribbean islands for 2021. Read more >>