Ten Hidden Hero Champions announced for Character Day Bahamas 2020

ZNS Bahamas
During the extraordinary times of 2020, many people around the globe were faced with incredible hardships that had profound life changing events. In the past 15 months, enduring the aftermath of the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian and the havoc of the COVID-19 pandemic, dampened spirits for most Bahamians.
Thankfully at the beginning of 2021, we have reason to celebrate ten champions of the PACE Foundation’s first ever ‘Hidden Hero Champion 2020’ campaign that was part of their annual Character Day Bahamas education program. Held in the last quarter of 2020, the campaign expanded into the communities where ‘hidden heroes’ were nominated. Character Day is affiliated with a global program that included over 4 million people across 200,000 groups and spanned 125 countries. For the past 4 years in The Bahamas, focus had involved schools and organizations.
Sonia Brown, president of PACE who launched Character Day Bahamas in 2015 said, "We are so grateful to the Bahamas Society for Human Resource Management, Bahamas AIDS Foundation, the Lyford Cay Foundation's FOCUS program and all those who have partnered with PACE to host our campaign. Thankfully we were viable because we received a 3-year grant from the Templeton World Charity Foundation, Inc."