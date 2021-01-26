Barrington H. Brennen, MA, NCP, BCCP, JP
“Suicide is not an act of weakness; and people who die by suicide are not weak.” These are the words of Kevin Caruso, a suicide survivor and the founder of www.suicide.org website. Suicide is often misunderstood. Many who have never attempted suicide or had suicidal ideations, think that they are better and stronger emotionally that those who do attempt or commit suicide. It is imperative that we understand the suicide is not about weakness or stupidity. One does not have to be emotionally weak or "crazy" to think about suicide. This is a notion that must be purged from the fabric of our society.
Most times we think that if someone killed herself, she must have been "crazy" to do so. Many mental health professionals indicate that most people who kill themselves are not mentally ill. They have no history of long-term depression or any psychological disorder. Most of them are just normal people who for some reason decided that life was just not worth living anymore. Other professionals say that a suicidal person is mentally ill. On the other hand, one statistic report in the United States (2004) indicates that "more than 90 percent of people who kill themselves have a diagnosable mental disorder, most commonly a depressive disorder or a substance abuse disorder."
Simply put, most people who attempt or complete suicide are so sad, hopeless or angry that they simply cannot stand it anymore. Note also that suicide is no respecter of persons. Suicide has no color, race, language, or ethnicity. Blacks, Caucasians, Asians, Hispanics, rich, poor, university professors, political leaders, carpenters, parents, military officers, farmers, etc—have either thought about or committed suicide.