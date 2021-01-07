Study Tracks Changes to Fishing, Culture on Island in Bahamas

Wooden boats on Andros, the largest island in the Bahamas. Credit: Nils Peterson.
Laura Oleniacz
NC State News
Interviews with fishermen and women on Andros, the largest island in the Bahamas, reveal how tourism and modern development helped change the island’s culture and environment. The island, which contains undeveloped natural areas with high biodiversity and important ecological features, has a history of artisanal fishing.
The findings, published in Ocean and Coastal Management, were drawn from interviews with 31 Andros residents between the ages of 49 and 90 years. Researchers found that tourism-related changes to fishing helped fuel environmental degradation and changed the culture in line with a theory called the “treadmill of production,” wherein faster and faster environmental exploitation is required to fuel economic growth.
The Abstract sat down with the study’s lead author Will Casola, graduate student in the NC State Department of Forestry and Environmental Resources, and co-author M. Nils Peterson, professor of forestry and environmental resources at NC State, to talk about the case study. Read more >>