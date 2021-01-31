Study finds 2 psychological factors influence supernatural encounters

Angel appears to shepherds - Image
Ali Pattillo
Spiritual Science
It's notoriously challenging to apply science to spirituality — to quantify the mysterious or explain the supernatural. Why do some people report being possessed by demons or recall being visited by angels? Why do others have no interest in matters of the divine?
In a study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers find psychological clues that influence this divide.
According to interviews and surveys of over 2,000 people across the United States, Ghana, Thailand, China, and Vanuatu, two pivotal factors shape people's perceived experience with a spiritual presence: porosity and absorption.
Porosity refers to the degree to which people view their internal mind and the outside world as permeable, while absorption references how much individuals tend to "lose themselves" in sensory experiences. These factors can predict whether a person is likely to report vivid experiences with gods or spirits.
"What we experience is shaped by how we pay attention," study co-author Tanya Luhrmann tells Inverse. Luhrmann is a medical and psychological anthropologist at Stanford University.
"Our pattern of paying attention really does affect what comes to feel real." Read more >>