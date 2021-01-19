SpaceX drone ship heads to The Bahamas for Falcon 9’s next polar launch

Drone Ship Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY) is headed south towards The Bahamas for Spacex's second east coast polar launch ever. (Pauline Acalin)
Eric Ralph
TESLARATI
SpaceX is in the midst of preparing for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches from its two Florida pads, a feat that will also require two drone ships for each rocket booster to land on.
Drone ship Just Read The Instructions (JRTI) is already on station off the coast of North Carolina for SpaceX’s first Starlink launch of 2021 and is accompanied by crew support ship GO Quest, as well as twin fairing recovery ships GO Ms Tree and GO Ms Chief a bit further downrange. The setup is extremely familiar – practically identical to 5-10 prior Starlink missions completed in 2020.
Drone ship Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY), however, departed Port Canaveral heading in almost the exact opposite direction as its sister ship – nearly straight south towards a region southwest of the main island of the Bahamas.