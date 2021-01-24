She was murdered for catching an Indian priest and nun in a sex act. Three decades later, justice is served

Rhea Mogul, CNN
(CNN) - The dead nun's slippers were scattered on the convent kitchen floor -- one near the entrance, the other by the fridge.
Her white veil was found snagged on the door. An open bottle of water was leaking onto the tiles.
In the corner of the room was an ax.
Officers discovered the crime scene, described in court documents seen by CNN, at St. Pius X Convent Hostel in southern India on March 27, 1992.
Later that day, they found Sister Abhaya's body in a nearby well at the Indian convent, in the city of Kottayam, Kerala. Read more >>