Sandals founder remembered as “loyal son of the Caribbean”

Gordon "Butch" Stewart, founder of Sandals Resorts. (PHOTO COURTESY OF SANDALS RESORTS INTERNATIONAL)
Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Condolences poured in yesterday for the late Jamaican hotelier and business mogul Gordon “Butch” Stewart, who has been memorialized by prominent members of society as a leading pioneer in tourism in the region.
Stewart, the founder of Sandals Resorts International, ATL Group and The Jamaica Observer, died on Monday at the age of 79.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis offered his condolences to Stewart’s family in a statement yesterday, noting that the news has saddened and shocked The Bahamas and the region.
“His commitment to the region was manifest in the economic impact of his properties throughout the region, including his resorts in The Bahamas at Sandals Royal Bahamian on New Providence and at Fowl Cay and Emerald Bay in the Exumas,” the prime minister said.
"He was a great friend and lover of the Islands of The Bahamas and the Bahamian people. Butch Stewart was an intrepid innovator. He was the ultimate dreamcatcher who was happy to listen to the ideas of others and to change his mind when inspired or enthused by the dreams and ideas of others."